Greensboro family looking for child who left anonymous letter about Christmas lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Simple words and small gestures are making Christmas for the Price family unforgettable.

11-year-old Sawyer Price has joy in his heart on Christmas Eve.

“When the world’s like this right now, it just makes it feel a whole lot better than it seems,” Sawyer said.

On Wednesday, his dad, Justin Price, found a handwritten letter inside their mailbox at their Hamilton Forest home.

“It seems to be a kid who says they liked our Christmas decorations, and I thought it was really nice,” Justin said.

From the outside, it’s an ordinary home decked with holiday lights.

“Our light’s aren’t super crazy. They are not like the Griswold production. It’s a way simple display,” Justin said.

But these lights gave the spirit of Christmas to Reese, and that’s all that matters.

“For someone to think it’s the best in the neighborhood…feels really good,” Sawyer said.

With no last name and no return address to go on, Reese is a mystery, but Sawyer is a believer in miracles.

“We want to meet Reese,” Sawyer said.

The Price family says next year, they will display more decorations hoping again to get the attention of Reese.