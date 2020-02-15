Greensboro family finally gets new home after 2018 tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kenley and Yolanda Harris' lives changed almost two years ago when a tornado swept through their neighborhood in April 2018 and destroyed their home.

Almost two years later, the Harris family is finally moving back home.

"I love everything about this home," Kenley said.

He and his wife fought back tears as city leaders, Habitat for Humanity and loved ones rededicated 1 Llano Court back to the family. It's a place they can call their own.

"These are my colors. I picked out the carpet, the tile, the floors," Yolanda said.

"She picked out everything. I just said okay," Kenley said.

The Harris' were excited to take FOX8 on a tour and show off some of their favorite parts of their brand new three-bedroom house.

At the end of March, they will move back in.

"We're going to bring everyone over here. We're going to cook out and enjoy our homecoming," Kenley said.

They will finally be able to return to the daily routine that was taken away from them almost two years ago.

"Their house was destroyed by three trees," said David Kolosike of Habitat for Humanity.

"I was surprised. Normally we don't have tornadoes in Greensboro," Kenley said.

When their neighbor, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower discover just how badly damaged their home was, she knew something needed to be done.

"And so we just began to strategize on why do we bring this family back to the neighborhood that they've been in for 30 something years," Councilwoman Hightower said.

Habitat for Humanity officials said this is the first house the city of Greensboro funded with the help of community organizations.

A team of volunteers started the rebuild back in October.

City leaders said they're working to help even more families get new homes.