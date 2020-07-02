Greensboro Downtown Parks wants to see your moves in honor of National Dance Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Downtown Parks wants to see your moves!

On Sept. 19, the city is celebrating National Dance Day.

As the nation continues to battle the pandemic, Greensboro Downtown Parks plans to change up their usual style for this special event.

The exact details are still uncertain, but they say they’re hoping to get the community excited by asking the public to submit videos of themselves dancing in one of the city’s downtown parks. The videos will be featured in a special project related to the city’s National Dance Day event.

Greensboro Downtown Parks taking dance video submissions for National Dance Day GSO

Dancers of all ages, skill levels and styles are encouraged to participate by coming to LeBauer or Center City Parks — while practicing safe social-distancing in the open air — to record themselves showing off their moves.

Greensboro Downtown Parks is looking for everything from short clips to longform choreography. They’re only caveat is no profanity in the music.

Submissions are open until July 10th. To submit, share your video on Instagram and tag @greensborodowntownparks or email your video to gdpi.intern@gmail.com.