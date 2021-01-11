Greensboro COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 50% in one week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 cases increased nearly 50% in one week, according to a White House COVID-19 Task Force report.

Per the report, Greensboro had 3,511 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days from Dec. 31 through Jan. 6.

In the report, Greensboro is compared to Des Moines, Iowa, Spokane, Washington and Pensacola, Florida.

On Monday people 75 years and older in Guilford County will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they have an appointment. Nearly 5,000 people signed up to get the vaccine when phone lines opened on Friday.

There’s two vaccine distribution locations operating this week: the High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall and Mount Zion Baptist Church on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.

The first appointments get underway at 9 a.m. Visitors will be asked to check-in and verify their appointment.

After receiving the vaccine, they’ll be required to wait 15 minutes to make sure there are no reactions.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will serve as a third location after Jan. 19.

Crews are transitioning operations from Bur-Mil Park to the complex this week.

James Baldwin showed to the HPU Community Center on Sunday eager to set up an appointment for his family.

“I don’t want to be going to nobody’s funeral,” he said. “I had a couple good friends wind up in the hospital with it. They made it, but you may not be one of the lucky ones. So, you need to do what you need to do.”

The Guilford County vaccine phone line is not accepting calls until there’s more supply from the state. Staff will turn you away if you show up to a vaccination site without an appointment.