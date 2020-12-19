Greensboro couple to celebrate 80th wedding anniversary

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jack and Betty Gunkle met at a Halloween party in 1939. A year later, just days before Christmas, they eloped.

“It was a weekend, and I was out of school,” said Betty, 94, who will celebrate her 80th wedding anniversary with Jack on Monday.

“She looked just right to me,” said Jack, 98, reflecting on his wedding day. “She still looks just right to me.”

His wit and her beauty made them the perfect fit. Other than the two years Jack served in Italy during WWII, the couple have been right by each other’s side.

They raised two boys and today have six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Because of COVID, they don’t get to see family much.

“I ordered new smartphones so we can get pictures of our great grandchildren on them,” Jack said. ‘We don’t know how to work them.”

You’d think they’d seen it all in their many years of living, but the COVID pandemic and the lockdowns are a first.

“Polio is the only thing I remember,” Betty said. “I know the boys got vaccinated for polio.”

Their advice for a long marriage?

“Treat the other person like you would treat yourself,” Jack said via zoom on Friday. “It’s a 50/50 proposition being married. You give a little, and you take a little.”

“Never going to bed mad. You have to talk things out,” Betty said.

Their marriage advice may have helped with their longevity. Neither have dealt with any major health issues and both outlived their siblings by 20 to 30 years.

“We ate food that wasn’t supposed to be healthy for us,” Betty said. “But we did survive.”

“The only major health issue I have is I’m allergic to chocolate,” Jack said. “Darn it.”

Their secret? They don’t worry.

“We have a lot of patience,” Jack said. “What will be, will be.”