Greensboro councilmembers respond as downtown fatal shooting marks city’s 53rd homicide

Shooting in downtown Greensboro (Nelson Kepley/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Moments before shots were fired outside the Guilford County Courthouse, FOX8 was talking to Greensboro city council members about the 52 homicides this year.

Monday morning’s shooting downtown now puts that total at 53.

That’s a record with six weeks left in 2020.

“I’m emotionally shattered by all of the things that are happening,” said Greensboro Councilwoman Dr. Goldie Wells.

53 lives lost.

“It so tragic. It doesn’t matter the age or the sex of the person. It’s a life,” said Councilwoman Sharon Hightower.

Councilwomen Hightower and Wells take what’s happening in their districts personally.

“It really bothers me that district one has the most homicides and that we are here at 52,” Hightower said.

“We wish we could do something but sometimes it seems like our hands are tied. We don’t know exactly what to do,” Dr. Wells said.

Councilwoman Wells told FOX8 that police have solved 60% of this year’s murders but the deadly shootings are not slowing down.

On Sunday, someone shot an 18-year-old North Carolina A&T State University freshman on Omaha Street.

With every call reporting shots fired, Tonya Cuthbertson-McCrimmon of Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence thinks of the son she lost in 2015.

“I re-live getting that phone call for my son and my cousin. I get that confusion. I get their anger. I keep that anger,” Cutherbertson-McCrimmon said.

She said the community needs to do more. They need to reach out to those who need help and not be afraid to give officers information they know.

All of these women have the same message to those who pull the trigger.

“Maybe make a quick analysis if this is worth it and then maybe reach out for help. To know that someone is out there who really does care about you as a person, as a human being, as a life worth living,” Hightower said.

Hightower and Wells say gun violence will be discussed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. As for other cities in the Triad, High Point is seeing a 24% decrease in gun violence this year. Winston-Salem has had 25 homicides so far and is breaking even with last year’s numbers.