Greensboro considers ordinance to require businesses to provide extra security if a crime is committed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s been a record-setting year for homicides in Greensboro.

According to the police chief, several incidents involved people who don’t live in the city.

Chief Brian James says the city’s nightlife is a major selling point for visitors, but it can also attract the wrong crowd.

“When you have that, of course, you attract people that are going to come to your city that don’t necessarily live here. That also attracts groups that don’t necessarily agree,” said Chief James.

Police have responded to a number of shootings at or near nightclubs in recent weeks.

“Even with reduced capacities, that the nightclubs are smaller, some have closed, but people are still looking for an outlet. And that’s where we’re seeing a lot of this violence occur,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

It’s why Mayor Vaughan is proposing an entertainment ordinance to reduce crime near late-night businesses.

“We broadened it a bit. It really could apply to anybody who serves alcohol, so it could be a restaurant and event center, a variety of different places that need to be responsible for the guests in their establishment and their safety,” said Mayor Vaughan.

The ordinance would be incident-based and require businesses to provide extra security if a crime is committed on site.

She’s confident these steps can improve the health and safety of the community.

“We are doing whatever we can to work with the chief to give him the tools that he needs to fight this because we don’t want to be known for our violent crime rate,” said Mayor Vaughan.

Mayor Vaughan plans to meet with local businesses that could be impacted by the ordinance to get their input. She hopes to have those conversations in January or February.