During the pandemic, a lot of companies have struggled to stay open. But one local business found a way to not only stay open, but reach new customers and expand to a new location.

Brad Jones has a closer look at Matthews Specialty Vehicles and their high tech machines that are Made in North Carolina.

You can learn more about their vehicles by going to msvehicles.com. You can also get details on the jobs they’re hiring for and print out an application from their website.