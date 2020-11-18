Greensboro community leaders say they need your help to stop the violence

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gun violence is a problem in the Triad and across the country. In less than 24 hours, two men lost their lives in separate shootings in Greensboro.

Those tragedies have sent a record number of homicides even higher.

Police tell FOX8 some are gang-related while others are a product of their environment and economic hardship.

No matter the cause, the Greensboro Police Department wants to put an end to it, but they say it can’t happen without you.

“It’s just an unprecedented amount of violence that we’ve seen in my career,” said Deputy Chief Michael Terry with the GPD.

Ten hours after a deadly shooting outside the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro, police were called to Logan Street in what would be the city’s 54th homicide.

“We think there’s a myriad of things that goes into the ingredients of why they occur, and we just try to investigate them as they occur,” Terry said.

Terry can’t say for sure what is causing the violence and tells FOX8 the department’s focus is to solve the crime.

“The answer is not just the police. We’re certainly a major ingredient, but our chief’s mission statement is partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people,” Terry explained.

Mayor Nancy Vaughn worries the “Raise the Age” law that was passed last year to prevent 16 and 17-year-olds from facing adult charges for nonviolent crimes has some unintended consequences.

“What we have found is that people are now going after these 16 and 17-year-olds and are saying if you do this, if you get caught, you won’t be charged as an adult,” Mayor Vaughn explained.

She supported the legislation but now believes its leading gangs to recruit younger members.

Councilwoman Yvonne Johnson works with many children through the Cure Violence initiative and says when children are exposed to crime, they learn to retaliate at a young age.

“One of the things we are adamant about is changing the thought patterns and behaviors of children in reference to crime,” Johnson stated.

Community leaders and Terry urge everyone to report problems in their community.

“We’re asking that they call us even for the smaller things that they recognize in their neighborhoods, and we think that’s the best way to stop things before they get started,” Terry concluded.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Greensboro City Council will vote on whether or not to extend the Cure Violence initiative and fund the program with an additional $399,000 for another year.