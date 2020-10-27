Greensboro community has safety concerns after crash in neighborhood

GREENSBORO, N.C.– There are safety concerns along Regents Park Lane.

People living in the northwest Greensboro neighborhood tell FOX8 they’ve complained to police and the city transportation department about drivers speeding down their street.

They want to see changes before something tragic happens.

“It’s a concern. They’re probably going 35 or 40 [mph] right there,” said Jason Hancock as he watched a car drive past him.

For 15 years, he’s lived on Regents Park Lane with his family. Hancock has witnessed vehicles come a little too close to his property.

“They fly. It’s unbelievable,” he explained. “This is a blind curve behind me. It’s 25 miles per hour. When I’ve been outside, they go 50-60 miles an hour into a blind curve.”

On Monday, an SUV crashed across the street from his home. It’s not the first time this has happened.

“That’s why I cut back all of these tree limbs,” Hancock said.

He wanted to help make the speed limit sign more visible to drivers.

Greensboro Police tell FOX8 four crashes have happened on the curve near Southwind Road over the past five years.

Three of them happened last year.

A couple of trees are still damaged from the impact of vehicles hitting them. There are fresh tire marks by a tree that was the site of Monday’s crash.

That’s why Hancock is also restricting where the kids can play. He doesn’t leave them unattended in the front yard.

“I wish I could play closer and play alone and walk my dog alone,” said his 11-year-old daughter Taylor. “I can’t do that because it can be dangerous.”

Kyle Knox lives just down the road and shares the same worries.

“I’m just terrified one of [my kids or dogs] getting out and not even making it through the front yard and getting hit by a car,” he said.

Knox said drivers don’t slow down even when people are nearby.

“This is a pretty wide street. So it’s easy to speed,” he explained. “But the excessive speeding we see, it’s just out of control.”

FOX8 crews used a radar gun to see just how fast people were going.

The highest speed clocked, around lunchtime on Tuesday, was 31 miles per hour.

Knox said he has contacted the Greensboro Police Department and the city Department of Transportation to push for changes.

“Looking at adding stop signs, speed bumps, any of those kinds of things to help alleviate the speeding,” he added.

Greensboro transportation officials told FOX8 they can’t do a speed study right now because the traffic patterns are off, with people working from home and kids out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m afraid that the only time that we’ll see any action on this is when a kid or somebody gets hurt,” Knox said.

“Usually someone has to die before we see the level of initiative for something to happen or something to change,” Hancock said.

Transportation leaders told FOX8 that a speed study will happen once traffic becomes more regular.

They say they have gotten some calls about speeding in the area.

As for Monday’s crash, Greensboro Police say the driver was going 35 miles per hour and fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

