GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A survey is currently underway that was launched by the city’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity to gain insight into residents’ relationships with the Greensboro Police Department.

They want community members to anonymously share the details of their personal experiences with the GPD, and they plan to use responses to develop strategies or policy changes to address community concerns.

“We want to be able to start to have some healthy dialogs about what is negatively impacting communities when it comes to police departments and what may be positively impacting communities,” Crystal Black, chair of the Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity.

Under Greensboro’s Human Rights Department, the Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity, also known as the ACAAD, launched the survey on residents’ relationships with the GPD on Aug. 1, which is National Night Out, the nationwide initiative encouraging community members to connect with law enforcement in a casual setting.

The committee started developing the survey more than a year ago.

“We’ve had several conversations with Chief Thompson. This started actually when Chief James was on board, and he was willing to collaborate with us, and Chief Thompson came and … carried the torch on. We want this to be a positive relationship,” Black said. “We want to change the narrative of the anti-police narrative.”

The ACAAD also collaborated with the North Carolina A&T State University criminal justice faculty to develop the extensive 47-question survey, getting input from officers and community leaders.

“We have certain questions about … particular context, emotional or like emotion reactions when encountering a police officer. We have questions on the police functions either in neighborhood patrol or … sort of like city events … police doing those kind of events, police efforts in reaching out to the community, how they perceive those kind of efforts,” said NC A&T State University Department of Criminal Justice lecture Andrew Juo.

While the ACAAD’s focus is to gain insight into African Americans’ experience with the GPD, they want feedback from anyone currently enrolled in middle school or older who lives in Greensboro and has lived in the city for more than one year.

The goal is to enhance the community’s relationship with the GPD and possibly develop more training, programs and initiatives to provide a more equitable and inclusive service for everyone.

“From that analysis, if we can identify certain either weaknesses or strengths that the relationship is … either good or bad at then that will help us in the next step,” Kuo said.

The survey results will be compiled and shared with the Greensboro City Council, city managers, and local community partners.

“This is not just another survey. We really would like to do something with this information,” Black said.

The NC A&T faculty is expected to start analyzing the data collected from the survey on residents’ relationships with Greensboro police in October.

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity plans to report on the survey’s findings sometime next year.

The survey is available on the city of Greensboro’s website, with print copies in community centers and libraries until Dec. 1.