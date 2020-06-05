Greensboro city leaders to seek community input on some use of force tactics following days of protests

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced Thursday that city leaders will seek community input on some police use of force tactics.

The statement on social media follows public outcry to review eight focus areas outlined in the national “8 Can’t Wait” campaign.

The initiative calls on leaders to ban chokeholds as a means of force, and review other policies like failing to require officers to intervene and stop excessive force.

Vaughan wrote that details would be forthcoming.

Greensboro’s Criminal Justice Advisory Commission will also hold a virtual town hall June 18.

“We think it’s the best time, even though it’s an unfortunate time, but this is our best time to address policy and the way our community views law enforcement,” Commission Chair Jaye Webb said.

He explained that the commission can make recommendations to Greensboro City Council members, but cannot change policies independently.

“We go to find the data because data supports a lot of what we do, we recommend changes based on data that we collect,” Webb said.

While reviewing the policies outlined by “8 Can’t Wait,” Webb said there was one that stood out to him.

“Personally I don’t feel like restrictions of airways, blows to the head from a baton are necessary unless it’s a situation where you have to use lethal force, but I think it’s something we need to talk about,” he said.

Speakers for the town hall have not been identified yet, but Webb said he looked forward to a dialogue with the community.

“We felt like it was important to provide a venue for people of our community to be able to come together and discuss their concerns, not only nationally but what’s going on right here in Greensboro,” he said.