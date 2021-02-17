Greensboro city leaders talk incentives for new businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities give businesses incentives to build in their community. The people who work there do not always live in those neighborhoods. Greensboro City Council members are talking about reserving some of those jobs for people in those impact zones.

“People want more and better paying jobs,” Councilman Justin Outling said.

Greensboro City Council members spent a lot of time talking about getting people back to work, building a stronger economy and creating new opportunities for low-income communities in Greensboro during their Tuesday night meeting.

“When we provide incentives, the companies who receive the incentives require that they hire persons who live in particular areas of the city,” Outling said.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower brought up the idea that stemmed from an east Greensboro study years ago.

She proposed requiring prospective companies to hire 10 percent of their employees from some of the poorest communities in east Greensboro.

“You look at poverty that we’re dealing with. How do we help eradicate poverty? Well, we’re going to eradicate it by helping people to raise their level of living,” Hightower said.

Outling told FOX8 with the proper planning, the partnership will be successful.

“I do think if we’re going to make the investment in the company, the company can make the investment back in us,” Mayor Nancy Vaughn said.

Changing people’s socioeconomic status while providing them with a living wage that requires little skill, education or training.

“This living wage and the housing piece, all of those things are really part of what you’re talking about when you talk about community benefits agreements and what is possible,” Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said.

City leaders plan to hold a work session to further discuss the proposal and will talk more about it in March.