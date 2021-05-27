Greensboro city leaders step in after mother’s plea for housing: ‘I was really touched by that story’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro City Councilwoman Goldie Wells said Thursday she’s made contact with a family advocate for Tanesha McCray, a mother of two who spoke about losing her housing during a Wednesday news conference.

McCray and a family advocate spoke Wednesday after McCray’s running vehicle was stolen Friday with her 5-month-old daughter still inside.

The baby was located hours later unharmed in Winston-Salem.

Dr. Irish Spencer told reporters she wanted people to know the full story of McCray’s situation. She explained that the family’s home on Omaha Street had recently been condemned, and McCray was following a moving truck when she pulled into a gas station to ask for directions.

“We’re asking the city to come out, we’re asking the community to come out, we’re asking Guilford County to come out, we’re asking all the politicians that are lifelong politicians in the city, I want to know which one came to her house, knocked on the door and asked her ‘how are you doing?’” Spencer said. “We see her, and we see the baby but she’s got a lot going on in her head right now.”

Wells said Thursday she had not known McCray’s situation and reached out to the Greensboro Housing Authority and Spencer after viewing the news conference.

“She said they’ve had a lot of interested people call in, landlords saying they have a place. So I’m hoping she will find a place that’s a good place for her and the two girls,” Wells said.

The District 2 representative said safe housing is one of the city’s top priorities, but there are a number of challenges.

“We are in dire need of more inspectors,” she said. “There are a lot of things that need to be done, but really we want the citizens of Greensboro to have the best quality of life possible.”

Troy Powell manages code enforcement in the city, he says inspectors need more people to report issues so they can step in to help.

“You can drive down the street and the outside of the home looks great, but the inside of the home there could be floor missing, it could be water pipes that are leaking or busted. The moisture floors where you walk on and you nearly fall through the floor the inside of the structure tells a different story,” Powell said.

He said the property owners purchased the property right around the time the enforcement case was opened.

McCray is staying with loved ones until her family can secure housing.