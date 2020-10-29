Greensboro city facilities closed due to tropical storm conditions

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The following facilities operations have been impacted by the current tropical storm conditions, power outages, or downed trees.
· Gillespie Golf Course will closed until at least 12 pm, Friday, October 30. Gillespie Grill will remain open.
· Country Park will be closed Thursday, October 29.
· Smith Active Adult Center is closed until power can be restored.
· The Greensboro Sportsplex will be closed Thursday, October 30, and all activities are cancelled.
· Greensboro Youth Council office will be closed Thursday, October 29.
· The City-owned lakes – Townsend, Brandt and Higgins – will be closed October 29. Higgins will also be closed Friday, October 30.
City staff will reevaluate opening facilities based on conditions and cleanup operations.
