Greensboro city facilities closed due to tropical storm conditions

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The following facilities operations have been impacted by the current tropical storm conditions, power outages, or downed trees.

·         Gillespie Golf Course will closed until at least 12 pm, Friday, October 30. Gillespie Grill will remain open.

·         Country Park will be closed Thursday, October 29.

·         Smith Active Adult Center is closed until power can be restored.

·         The Greensboro Sportsplex will be closed Thursday, October 30, and all activities are cancelled.

·         Greensboro Youth Council office will be closed Thursday, October 29.

·         The City-owned lakes – Townsend, Brandt and Higgins – will be closed October 29. Higgins will also be closed Friday, October 30.

City staff will reevaluate opening facilities based on conditions and cleanup operations.

