Greensboro City Council to vote on formal apology for Greensboro Massacre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Council will vote Tuesday on a resolution formally apologizing for the deaths of five people during what’s commonly referred to as the Greensboro Massacre.

On November 3rd, 1979, a group planning an anti-Ku Klux Klan rally was attacked near McConnell Road in east Greensboro.

The resolution acknowledges that the Greensboro Police Department knew about the planned attack by the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party but failed to warn the marchers with the Communist Workers Party.

“Every time I walk past that sign, I cry. I can just see it in my mind the day that it happened,” said Andrea Smith, who lives near a memorial marker on McConnell Road.

Smith didn’t live in the area at the time of the attacks but remembers learning about them on the news. She said Tuesday she supports a scholarship component of the resolution but doesn’t understand why the apology is 41 years late.

“There’s nothing you can do about it. People still feel the loss,” she said.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said it’s time to tackle the issue head-on, referencing a more informal apology made in 2017.

The resolution acknowledges a “failure of any government action to effectively overcome the hate that precipitated the violence, to embrace the sorrow that resulted from the violence, and to reconcile all the vestiges of those heinous events in the years subsequent to 1979.”

The measure would also create a scholarship honoring five students from Dudley High School.

Scholarships would be named in the memory of Cesar Cauce, Dr. James Waller, William Evan Sampson, Sandra Neely Smith and Dr. Michael Nathan, who were all killed in the attack.

The “Morningside Homes Memorial Scholarships” would be given in the amount of $1,979 to each recipient.