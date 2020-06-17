Greensboro city council raises concerns about security at bus depot after complaints of mistreatment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following concerns about mistreatment and profiling, Greensboro city council members will consider other companies to provide security at the city’s bus depot.

At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, council members voted 8-1 to reject a $1,859,733 contract renewal with North State Security Group.

Mayor Pro Ten Yvonne Johnson said she has previously received complaints from passengers about the company police officer patrolling the depot and urged council not to make any hasty decisions about renewal.

Council member Sharon Hightower agreed, noting that many passengers are people of color and those experiencing homelessness.

“This does not have to be a militarized approach, which is what it is right now. When people complain, that’s what they say they feel like,” Hightower said.

Several passengers told FOX8 they had not personally felt targeted by North State Security officers, but they supported additional training.

“Whoever the security company that they’re using needs to have a diverse group of officers and also some cultural awareness training,” said Luther Falls.

Chief William Comber with North State Security said the company had not been notified of any issues with enforcement at the depot.

“We have had no reports of our officers using ‘heavy-handedness,’ profiling or mistreatment of any persons and have made over fifty arrests based on citations, magistrate orders or warrants on ‘wanted’ persons thus far in 2020,” he wrote by email.

Council members also discussed providing additional access to mental health resources at the depot.

“I think they need somebody here like that at the depot,” said passenger Cameron Phillips. “If someone was to have a mental breakdown, they don’t have anyone here to address it the right way, so I do think they should have someone here like that.”

“I think that would be invaluable because a lot of different types of people come through the depot,” Falls said.

Council members decided to extend a short term lease with the company while they explore other options for the next two months.

North State Security provided FOX8 the following statement:

“North State Security Group was informed that we had won the bidding process on May 20th, therefore we were surprised to hear the city chose to reject the approval for funding of this 3-year contract. We were also shocked to hear many of the remarks and allegations that some of the city officials made in a public forum last night, especially when we have received so few complaints throughout our service with the City of Greensboro.

North State Security Group has proudly served the City of Greensboro since 2016, and has always been in close contact with the management at the Greensboro Transit Authority, Greensboro Parking Enforcement and the Greensboro Police Department. I’m sure these entities can speak for the policies and procedures which we’ve followed that were instituted by the city itself.

We have had no reports of our officers using “heavy-handedness”, profiling or mistreatment of any persons, and have made over fifty arrests based on citations, magistrate orders, or warrants on “wanted” persons thus far in 2020. North State Security Group investigates all complaints made against our officers, and has always taken action on those complaints which are substantiated.

We respect the right of the City Council to eliminate the use of sworn Company Police at their contracted sites, however, we simply do not understand why they chose to use such uncorroborated reports that could have a negative impact on our company’s name and reputation.”