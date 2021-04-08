Greensboro City Council pauses narrowing of para-transportation services

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A transportation gap in the city of Greensboro is costing some riders hundreds of dollars a week to get a ride.

City leaders are trying to decide if they should permanently reduce the routes for buses servicing people with disabilities.

Early this year, members approved reducing these services due to them costing the city more money than they were making.

Due to public outcry, they have decided to put a hold on reduction.

Roughly 300 individuals in the city use para-transportation services such as SCAT. This service provides them a ride to work, to get groceries, to attend entertainment events, all at the price of $1.50.

City leaders approved a motion to reduce those routes in hope that Guilford County Transit Service would provide help, and that individuals would take I-Ride more often.

What the city has found is that GCTS does not operate at night or on weekends. They have also heard several complaints from individuals who argue I-Ride costs too much for them.

It is a service fee of $6.00 the first six mile, and an additional fee of $1.50 every mile after that.

City leaders have heard from individuals who said they have contemplated quitting their job because they don’t make enough to sustain the use of the city’s services.

On Tuesday, city council members decided to pause the reduction in services until an alternative can be found. To watch the city council meeting, click here.