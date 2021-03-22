Greensboro City Council members say trust from community is needed to end violence in city

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trust from the community is what Greensboro City Council members said they need to put an end to the ongoing violence in the city.

City officials told FOX8, they are looking forward to putting more action behind words in this fight. Police Chief Brian James says he has a strategic plan to help end violence.

City Council Member representing district 1, Sharon Hightower, said there is a misconception among people thinking the board isn’t working hard enough to stop more homicides from happening.

“What do you want me to do when there’s 61 homicides? If I could control there being no homicides-I don’t want homicides. Absolutely I would, 100%,” she said.

Hightower said the city has already put thousands of dollars towards the issue and are prepared to do even more after the chief’s Tuesday presentation regarding his strategic plan.

“He will be bringing that forth to us with his suggestions and ideas. And then, of course, we will see what it costs…what does it cost to save a life? We can’t put a dollar figure on that,” Hightower said.

When it comes to reducing violence in Greensboro, there’s not one simple solution.

“Whether it’s educational opportunities, economic opportunities and jobs; better housing, investment in areas that have been sorely neglected,” Hightower said.

Some key highlights from Chief James’ strategic plan includes crime reduction, strong community relationships and employee retention and recruitment to name a few.

Hightower said good officers who are reflective of the communities in which they serve needs to be a focus when hiring too.

“We’re now trending 52% Black and Brown, so you want to see police officers that look like you, that talk like you, that think like you do; compassionate, concerned about the whole person,” Hightower said.

Council members being more involved in community policing matters is a goal too.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said doing ride longs with officers has been transformative in finding out how city officials can help. At the March 15 council meeting, she recalled her experience on a ride along.

“The last ride along I was on, I responded with Captain Alston to a shooting and was able to interact with a police officer on the site to talk to them about what it’s like to be in the trenches, what they need to do their job better,” Vaughan said.

While council members are ready to get to work on some of the chief’s suggestions, they need you to speak up and be involved too.

“The ideas of solutions reside in the community,” Hightower said.

Councilwoman Hightower believes if the community has trust and cooperates with city leaders, a lot of these problems can be solved.

The chief’s presentation starts at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It can be seen on the City of Greensboro’s website.