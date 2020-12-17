Greensboro City Council Member Justin Outing announces run for mayor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro city council member says he plans to run for mayor.

On Thursday, District 3 Council Member Justin Outing announced that he will be running in the Fall 2021 election.

Outing has been on the city council for the last five years. He is also a partner at Brookes Pierce law firm.

He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he serves as co-chair of the Board of Visitors, and Duke Law School,

In a statement, Outing took aim at Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and emphasized a need to address jobs and crime.

“Greensboro should be the envy of our peer cities across the state, yet unfortunately, Greensboro

isn’t achieving its potential,” said Outling. “Other cities have outpaced us in the critical areas of

jobs and crime, leaving us overlooked, falling behind, with fewer opportunities, and less safe.

“For too long, our city’s mayoral leadership has lacked a coherent, inclusive vision that engages

all parts of our community to attract and retain more and better-paying jobs, expand opportunity

and provide public safety for all. During my time on city council, I’ve seen too much emphasis on

reactive, short-term thinking, prioritizing day-to-day politics, symbolism and quick fixes over long-term success.”

Outling said he believes his achievements on city council show the type of leadership he will bring to the Mayor’s office:

“The challenges we face require a willingness to deeply understand issues and how they affect our community, and the diligence to craft practical solutions that balance the needs of stakeholders with an overall vision for our city,” he said. “That’s the approach I’ve taken as a councilman, and I’ll bring that same approach of strong leadership for real progress to leading our city as mayor.”

Among Outling’s early endorsements are Shirley and Henry Frye, the first African-American chief

justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, as well as former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin.