Greensboro City Council getting complaints about bars, gyms operating out of compliance with Phase 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council members have been busy fielding complaints about bars and gyms in the city reportedly operating out of compliance.

Two city council members told FOX8 some bars are operating under the guise of restaurants and gyms ordered to stay closed under the Phase 2 orders are open and operating.

Councilmembers Hightower and Kennedy are aware of what is going on, but they say the problem is finding a way to enforce compliance.

“I’ve heard from some others and unfortunately they were not complaining that it was open. They were saying, ‘We’re going there,’ and I said, ‘Well how are you going to a gym when it’s supposed to be closed?’ And I said, ‘You really should not be going to the gym because you’re violating the order and you’re helping them,’” Hightower said.

Councilmembers Hightower and Kennedy called those actions irresponsible behavior on both the gym’s part and the people using the gyms. Under Phase 2, facilities like gyms that operate within an indoor space must remain closed.

Enforcement is tough because there is not enough manpower to do checks, and it is not something these councilmembers believe GPD officers should have to do.

“It’s been an issue of an going to individuals gyms having conversations with individual owners to try and bring them into compliance and again I want to point out that these are really irresponsible choices that are putting the health of everyone in the city at risk,” Kennedy said.

Another issue coming to their attention is reports of bars operating as restaurants causing social distancing issues.

Hightower has heard customers are calling in food orders using businesses like GrubHub and when they get ready to pick up their order, it is not there. They say the businesses are only serving alcohol.

“The real concern right is that those large groups of people who may tonight be at a bar, may be in Target with you tomorrow and suddenly people who were following the rules were doing everything they can are now exposed to people who choose not to,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said she supports cutting off alcohol sales earlier in the night to eliminate the possible spread of COVID-19.