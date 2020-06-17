Greensboro City Council discusses possible police department changes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Should Greenboro police officers be required to live in city limits? What about not having any additional recruits to the force until some changes are made?

Greensboro City Council members brought up some proposed changes during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy raised these ideas out of concern with the current climate in the city and her feelings on how police departments operate.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James tells FOX8 he has not yet been brought into the discussion and does have some concerns.

“At present, Greensboro is being policed from the outside. 64 percent of our sworn officers don’t live in the city. 49 percent of GPD leadership does not live in the city. If we want to talk about community policing, you have to be a part of the community to do that,” Kennedy said.

She had two ideas that she would like to see addressed immediately in the Greensboro Police Department.

“I strongly would like to see us not have another class of recruits come in, until we put some of these policies into effect, including racial ethics training,” added Kennedy said.

James says it’s not so easy.

“We lose about five officers a month. That’s the average. If we push a class back three months, more than likely we’re going to lose 15 officers,” he said. “That’s more than a full squad that would serve in a district.”

He fears forcing officers to move into city limits would make things worse and pointed to housing costs and family dynamics.

“We have situations where a spouse or a partner may work in another city, and they may choose to live in a location that splits the difference in travel time,” James said..

With 10 and a half months and 1,600 hours of required training, it’s already difficult to find the right people for the department.

“We’re already looking at a limited pool of people that have the ability and the qualifications to be a police officer,” James said. “Anything we do that shrinks that pool, I think ultimately is detrimental to our department.”

Not having the right people directly impacts the safety of the Greensboro community.

“In situations where the call may mandate that we send two officers, there may not be two officers to send. So it may be we have to send one officer to a two-officer call,” he said.

James said a priority of his is having a qualified and diverse workforce.

“We’re looking at policies and things we can change to make ourselves more responsible and more accountable,” he said. “It starts with having the right people. Without the right people, you’re not going to have the right department.”

James also said that having the right people in the police department helps facilitate a connection and better relationships between officers and the community.

None of the changes proposed are official. The ideas were just a part of a discussion between Greensboro City Council members.