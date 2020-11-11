Greensboro City Council discusses controversial rezoning request

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A controversial rezoning request was the focus of a Greensboro City Council virtual town hall on Tuesday. Neighbors in the Kirkwood and Brown Town communities right off West Cone Boulevard spoke out about a proposed 23.3-acre multi-family development.

“It doesn’t it fit with the character of the surrounding area,” said Wendy Heise, who lives adjacent to the proposed site.

“It was a shock at first and then anger,” said David Smith, who lives about 600 feet away.

They both were on the call and are fighting the rezoning request.

The Greensboro City Council is considering rezoning the area for a high-end apartment complex proposal by the Koury Corporation, which owns the property. The plans call for more than 400 apartment units lining West Cone Boulevard and Cleburne Street.

“It was not our intent to buy in a neighborhood where there’s going to be a huge development as of that magnitude and density right behind my house, right beside my house,” said Heise, who moved into her home on Cleburne Street in June.

People living there are concerned about the density, privacy and how it’ll change the space.

“They’re talking about 80-foot buildings which is intense,” Smith said. “Hopefully the city council will realize this is totally out of the character of the neighborhood and we’ll prevail.”

In October the Greensboro Zoning Commission approved the request in a six-to-three vote. Both Heise and Smith along with some other neighbors hired a lawyer and appealed the decision to the Greensboro City Council.

“This is not a matter of we don’t want it here,” Heise said. “We understand they’re going to develop, we welcome development to a certain level but what they want to develop here’s not appropriate.”

The Koury Corporation has made some changes including density and the buffer zone between the properties to help get the project approved. President Richard Vanore, Jr. shared this statement with FOX8:

“Koury Corporation is planning a high end, gated, multi-family community at Cone and Cleburne that will take advantage of the sloping terrain and natural buffers so that the buildings will blend with the surrounding community. We have held two large group meetings and dozens of individual meetings with neighbors of the property at Cone and Cleburne to describe the project and to get neighborhood feedback. As a result of these meetings, Koury has offered nine conditions on the project that would limit density and ensure that neighboring properties are well buffered. We are continuing to meet with our neighbors as we move through the process. City staff and the Greensboro Zoning Commission have approved this project. We believe that this project will be an asset to the neighborhood and to the city.”

Greensboro city leaders will take up the rezoning request at the next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Members must consider a request to postpone the rezoning hearing until the January meeting ahead of a decision.