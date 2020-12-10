Greensboro City Council could bring back college commission to address problems around campuses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As a way to reduce criminal activity around college and university campuses, Greensboro City Council members could soon begin to discuss the formation of a college commission.

During the city’s Public Safety Meeting on Monday, representatives from UNCG and NC A&T spoke about the criminal activity they have either seen or responded to this past year.

Both universities have experienced some problems with criminal activity occurring at off-campus student housing apartment complexes. These are complexes where a large number of students stay, but it is not owned by the university.

During the meeting, UNCG’s Nikkie Baker, the director of Federal and External Affairs, said the university has received complaints from various neighborhood associations.

She said, “College Hill neighborhood association meetings, the Glennwood neighborhood association meetings, and the Mayflower association meetings,” have all reported some complaint to university leaders.

Those complaints have ranged from noise issues, larger gatherings, and more serious criminal offenses.

UNCG would like to address the concerns of families but has had trouble contacting the apartment owners.

Baker explained, “a lot of those complexes are owned by out-of-state management companies that are difficult to access and regulate, or partner with.”

NC A&T representative also reported similar issues with off-campus student apartment complexes.

The university has recently bought four complexes that it has turned into student housing centers, but it is looking to acquire more in hopes to address the issue.

“We are aggressively trying to buy up additional properties and individual dwellings where we are seeing an increase in criminal activity in that area,” said Robert Pompey Jr., vice chancellor for Business and Finance for NC A&T.

Even with that, NC A&T Chief of Police Jack Moorman outlined that their luck has been different than UNCG with those troubled complexes.

“We’ve got additional officers coming in on their days off to serve as a deterrent. We had meetings — us, GPD, with the property owners of the housing owners within close proximity where we know some of our students live,” he said.

During Monday’s meeting, Baker stressed that while these crimes have not involved their students, they have involved individuals around the same age as their students.

“Those are places that affect all of our campuses. They are not specific to just UNCG, or A&T, or Bennett. All of our students are mixed there. There may be some opportunity to look at ways we could address some of those issues specific to that age group,” Baker said.

Council members have brought up the possibility to bring back the city’s College Commission.

This was a group formed in 2005 but fizzed out after lack of involvement.

Dr. Goldie Wells, who helped start the commission, said now could be the best time to bring it back, but in a different manner.

“When students come to Greensboro, they come for an education. They don’t come, expecting to go home as victims of crimes,” Wells said.

Wells said the commission was originally created as a direct way to allow college students to bring concerns and ideas to city council leaders.

Greensboro leaders wanted it to lead to a better retention of college students to the city. That is something Wells said it could still do, but also allow students to help find a solution to the city’s crime problem.

“If you get them involved in the whole system and structure of the city, that might be a way to keep some of them here,” Wells said.

Council members said they will begin to mull over the idea on what this commission could look like and how it would function if it is created.