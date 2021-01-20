Greensboro City Council bans hair discrimination

Wanda Wilson and Chiffany Bradley work together at Altar Ego Salon in Greensboro. They have seen a lot of clients looking to keep their locks in line.

“They are going for the more relaxed flowing hairstyles,” Bradley said.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about your hair and that risk of not getting a job,” Wilson said.

Natural styles or deadlocks are what Greensboro City Council members don’t want people to fear.

Tuesday’s City Council discussion stemmed from the Crown Act, which makes it illegal to discriminate against someone at work or school because of how they wear their hair.

“People are respectable and can do their job just as well as the person with a clean-cut,” said Lex Day, owner of Kurtesy Kutz.

Day says she’s seen more clients taking a safer route with their hair.

“They want a clean-cut look, I guess the image is about looking presentable,” Day said.

Day worries about the pressure this puts on the black community and people who choose their style for religious reasons. While city council members passed the ordinance, they are still working on how it will be enforced.