Greensboro city council approves thousands for damage cleanup

GREENSBORO. N.C. — The Greensboro city council approved thousands of dollars earlier this week to help repair businesses that were damaged when people broke away from recent protests.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, a non-profit development organization, will distribute $250,000 to those businesses in the downtown area and beyond.

We’re just glad we can help get them some help, some financial help, and lets move forward and make downtown better than it was ever before,” said Sarah Healy, Director of Operations with DGI.

DGI has been tasked with coming up with a program to pay for portions of the businesses lost.

“A full analysis of the damage that was done those two days. Storefronts, the cost of plywood, graffiti removal all of that. And within the full 60 days, we plan to get the checks out to the businesses,” Healy said.

William Clayton is the owner of Hudson’s Hill. His storefront wasn’t damaged, but his dad’s business Stitch FX just a few blocks down was damaged. As a business owner, he’s thankful for this opportunity.

“Unfortunately we had a truck sitting right outside that had the windows smashed in and had some glass damage on the store…I think the city stepping up to offer some type of assistance is a good thing ultimately,” Clayton said.

Businesses could receive approximately $3,000 to cover the cost of the damages. DGI has also hired a part-time data analyst to collect information from the businesses to see which ones are eligible to receive the funds.

“We want to get the word out that we’re going to hit the ground running on Monday starting our process of the data collection, sending out the questionnaire. You know how much damage did your business incur, what kind of damage. We need all of that information to get to the next step,” Healy said.

DGI says they are aware of at least 50 businesses that will need assistance, but they say that number will increase after they hear from other businesses outside of the downtown area.

They’re hoping to get those funds out in the next 60 days.