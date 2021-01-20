Greensboro City Council approves sidewalk improvement projects for better accessibility in the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council approved several projects Tuesday night for better pedestrian access in the city.

Council approved an agreement for $3.3 million with the NC Department of Transportation for the construction of sidewalks on both sides of West Wendover Avenue from Grecade Street to Church Street.

Sidewalks will also be created on East Wendover Avenue from both sides of Summit Avenue to US 29.

“If that sidewalk is there, people can walk safely from one street to the next,” said Debbie Hones, who lives along West Wendover. “My neighbor got hurt because she walked down that area, so having a sidewalk there will make a big difference.”

Council also voted for $1.15 million for the construction of the South Josephine Boyd Street roadway and sidewalk improvement project.

The work will include paving, pedestrian signals, ADA-compliant sidewalks and wheelchair ramps that will run from Spring Garden Street to Wright Avenue, near UNCG.

“There is a fire hydrant in the middle of the sidewalk making it very hard to use bikes or skateboards or wheelchairs,” Shane Miller explained.

Several students crossing South Josephine Boyd Street said their biggest concern was signaling for pedestrians.

“It’s kind of scary to see it now and then happening of people having to stop because a car won’t stop for them even though they have a green light,” Bailey Smith said.

According to a city spokesperson, when NCDOT finalizes the funding agreement, the next step is NCDOT concurrence on the final design which comes in the form of construction authorization and initiating the construction bidding process.

He said that process can take several months, but staff do anticipate this project moving forward sometime later this year.

This project will help complete the sidewalk network identified in the adopted Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and the resulting improvements will improve overall pedestrian safety, according to a spokesperson.