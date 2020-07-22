Greensboro City Council approves Juneteenth holiday beginning in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday Juneteenth as a paid holiday for City employees beginning in 2021, according to a news release.

“As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘It’s a day on, not a day off,’” said City Council representative Sharon Hightower. “It’s a day to go learn something that you didn’t know about an African-American friend.”

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger announced that slaves in Texas were free by order of the President of the United States. The announcement came two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863.

This year, the City hosted a day of free, virtual Juneteenth activities in celebration and remembrance on Friday, June 19.