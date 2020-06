GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council on Tuesday night approved more than $200,000 to help businesses that suffered damage after riots in the city.

The funds will cover the cost of repaits from the riots on May 30 and May 31.

The amount of money will be capped out at $3,000 per business and this will include at least 50 businesses.

The funds will go to Downtown Greensboro Inc. to be distributed to the buesinesses.

The council voted 8-1 to approve the funds.