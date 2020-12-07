Greensboro Children’s Museum suspends operations until spring 2021 due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and resulting restrictions, the Greensboro Children’s Museum today announced that it will suspend public operations effective Dec. 11.

The Museum’s Board of Directors is looking to reopen to the public sometime near the end of the second quarter of 2021, which is based on current information and projections for the pandemic, including the availability of one or more COVID-19 vaccines.

“This was a difficult decision for us to make, but the safety of the children, their parents and our staff is paramount,” said Tom Guerrieri, board chair for the Greensboro Children’s Museum. “We are a hands-on, interactive environment by design, so the restrictions and safety protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic are particularly challenging for us. We feel the most responsible decision we could make at this point is to suspend public operations until a point in time where we can safely resume the normal operations of all of our exhibits. Museum members will be contacted about membership extensions.”

As a nonprofit, the Museum is primarily funded through revenue sources including memberships, walk-up visitors, school groups, and summer campers. Nearly 122,500 visitors attended the Greensboro Children’s Museum in 2019, and prior to shutdowns necessitated by the pandemic, the Museum was running ahead of its attendance goals for 2020.

“Museum attendance is typically lowest during January through April, so the most fiscally responsible decision is to cease operations during that period,” said Marian King, Chief Executive Officer for the Greensboro Children’s Museum. “We have been able to offer some limited programming during the pandemic, but the revenues from these programs have not been enough to cover our cost of operations. We have been an important part of the Greensboro community for the last twenty years, and we look forward to being a special place for children and families for generations to come.”

King added, “We were getting ready to unveil a brand-new technology exhibit when COVID-19 hit. We know this new immersive exhibit will become a favorite for kids of all ages, and we can’t wait for the community to experience it when we reopen in 2021.”

Those interested in donating to the Greensboro Children’s Museum can click here.