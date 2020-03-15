Greensboro Children’s Museum closing until further notice

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Children’s Museum will be closed until further notice, citing Governor Cooper’s Executive Order to close all public schools for two weeks and coronavirus concerns as reasons for the decision.

The GCM released a statement detailing why they have chosen to close until further notice, which is available below:

Yesterday, NC Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order to close all K-12 public schools for two weeks, effective Monday, March 16. Governor Cooper has asked for statewide action, and in response, we have decided to temporarily close to the public. While we continue to monitor the quickly evolving developments surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), GCM will evaluate re-opening on a weekly basis.

While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 related to the Museum, we want to ensure the safety of children and families in our community by following the recommendations set forth by our state government. We will issue refunds for all guests who purchased tickets for future play sessions. Also, Museum staff will be in contact with caregivers of children enrolled in upcoming programs and guests with scheduled parties. We’ll be making adjustments to membership terms once we return to our normal operating hours. Members can look for more information in a future Member Memo.

“This growing concern is new to all of us, and I appreciate the understanding and flexibility of our community as we move through this together,” says Marian King, chief executive officer, in a public letter sent last week. “As we begin to better understand this new challenge, please know that GCM is committed to providing a safe, clean environment for all children to play, learn, and explore together.”

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we exist to serve our community, and we plan to stay deeply connected with you. It is our mission to provide all children and families with hands-on, fun learning experiences which contribute to their growth and development through play, creation, outdoor exploration and STEM experiences. While the Museum will close its doors to the public for now, the work we do will continue. Our education team will continue planning our field trip, afterschool, and summer camp programming; our gardeners will tend to The Edible Schoolyard garden and animals; and our facilities teams will make improvements to exhibits, in addition to cleaning and sanitizing our 33,000-square-foot facility.

We look forward to welcoming you through our doors at a later time. In the meantime, be on the lookout for at-home activities on our website, Facebook, and Instagram to support your child’s learning and development.

