Greensboro catering company feeds furloughed workers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The kitchen at the Painted Plate is geared to handle catering for the area’s biggest events.

But when that business went away because of the COVID-19 crisis, they adapted by preparing meals for home delivery. The change still cost many people their jobs.

“I have about 80 part-time and permanent part-time people that work for me, and most of those people…work when there’s events. So there just aren’t very many events. Actually, no events,” Chef and Restaurateur Brad Semon said.

That’s why over the past few weeks, he’s given furloughed employees like Timothy Day some delicious meals.

He hasn’t worked since the ACC Tournament was canceled.

“Feels nice to feel like somebody is actually looking out for some of us that are out there because there’s a lot us that don’t have jobs at the moment,” Day said.

Chef Brad says that he feels an obligation to look after his loyal employees.

“Most of those people have worked for us for many, many years. We don’t use temps, so they’re all our staff. We care about them,” he said.

He plans to continue giving out the meals as long as necessary or at least as long as he can.