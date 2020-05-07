Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy named new postmaster general

President Donald Trump has named Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy as the new head of the U.S. Postal Service, the Washington Post reports.

The move puts DeJoy, a top ally of the president, in charge of an agency that the president has pushed for major changes in how it handles business.

The president has said in the past that he wants the Postal Service to raise fees for delivering packages for customers such as Amazon.

“Louis DeJoy understands the critical public service role of the United States Postal Service, and the urgent need to strengthen it for future generations,” Robert M. Duncan, chair of the Postal Service’s Board of Governors, said in a statement obtained by the Post.

DeJoy’s wife, Aldona Wos, currently services as the vice chair of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.