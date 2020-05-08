Greensboro businesses prepare to safely reopen under new Phase 1 restrictions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celeste Brawner has waited more than a month to remove the “closed” sign outside her Greensboro boutique.

“I’m so excited that we can open. I can’t stand it,” Brawner said Friday.

She closed her shop, Serendipity by Celeste, in late March. Able to reopen this weekend, Brawner said she’s taking safety precautions to keep customers safe.

“I think we’re going to just do four to five people at a time,” she said.

Brawner is also offering hand sanitizer outside the front door and is steam cleaning clothes after people try them on.

With Phase 1 restrictions in effect in North Carolina, more retail spaces are able to reopen their doors to customers.

At Special Place, Jamela Hodgson said they’re enforcing strict guidelines too.

“We’re going to be going to appointment only, and we’re only going to have one appointment at a time here, so we’re trying to keep the social contact to a minimum,” she said.

Many of her customers at the wig shop are battling cancer or live with autoimmune disorders.

“We have our masks, so we’ll be wearing our masks during the consultations, and we ask that they wear a mask too,” Hodgson explained.

Hodgson said she’s unsure how long the shop will operate under new guidelines.

“We’re not just going to open up to make money at the risk of the health of our clients, especially since so many of them have health issues to begin with. We don’t want to do anything that would compromise that any further,” she said.