Greensboro business owners unsure if Derek Chauvin’s trial could reignite George Floyd protests

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The protests that happened in May of 2020 cost thousands of dollars in damage to local business owners in downtown Greensboro.

As the Derek Chauvin trail moves into the next phase, business owners in downtown Greensboro watch, wait and worry if the protests will emerge again, wondering if they will have to pull the plywood and hammers back out.

Some business owners are not concerned about future protests, so they don’t plan to board up to prevent potential damage.

A-Z Development founder Andy Zimmerman said he encourages all voices to be heard and diversity within the communities. He also said he doesn’t plan to cover his windows because it sends the wrong message.

“I don’t like the message that it sends. It’s almost like admitting defeat, and I had certain windows in certain buildings broken and other windows not broken, and I just never boarded up,” said Zimmerman.

Community activist Anthony Morgan says this is the time for the entire community to come together, and people should use their voices without being destructive to other people’s property.”

Morgan said, as of now, there are no protests planned in Greensboro.