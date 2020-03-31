Greensboro bus depot lobby closed for ‘deep cleaning’ after person with coronavirus symptoms comes in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The main lobby of the Greensboro Transit Authority bus station is closed so the lobby can be cleaned after a person with coronavirus came in to the lobby Monday night.

The main lobby will be closed until further notice while the depot undergoes a "deep cleaning."

Earlier on Tuesday, GTA officials posted a statement on the front door of the depot which read:

"Due to positive exposure of the coronavirus within our facilities, the main lobbies of the GTA depot are hereby closed until further notice. We apologize for any and all inconvenience this may cause however, the safety and health of our passengers and staff are of the upmost importance and concern."