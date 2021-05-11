Greensboro Bound Literary Festival returns this weekend with ’21 Conservations’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival kicks off this Friday. 

All weekend, you can hear from authors from around the world for free. This year’s festival is called “21 Conversations.” 

Authors include famous writers like the former U.S. Poet Laureate as well as new novelists. The books include a variety of genres including cookbooks, young adult, non-fiction and novels. 

The majority of the conversations with authors will be prerecorded, but there will be a few live events. That will give participants a chance to talk directly to the author.  

All the events are free. However you need to register to get the information to access the programs. 

Shannon Smith shares all that Greensboro Bound offers the community.

