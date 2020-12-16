Greensboro boil water alert for Forest Oaks area continues after repaired line breaks again

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A boil water alert for the City of Greensboro continued into its third day Wednesday.

The City of Greensboro Water Resources Department determined that there was a water line break somewhere in the Forest Oaks area at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Due to this break, the city said bacteria could enter into the water system.

To mitigate this risk, the city recommended that all customers in the Forest Oaks area boil their water or use tap water.

“Until further notice, Greensboro water customers in the Forest Oaks area should use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, cleaning dishes, preparing infant formula and juices, washing fruits, vegetables, foods,” the city said. “Ice or any beverages prepared with un-boiled tap water on or after December 14 should be discarded. Tap water is okay for showers and baths, but keep out of eyes, nose and mouth.”

Crews located the 16” water main break off Twining Road and began repairing it.

However, Wednesday morning, the line failed near the original break.

“Water Resources staff isolated the break earlier today and with our other system interconnects believe all customers should have restored water service,” the city said. “Planning will commence to complete a more holistic repair of the line when weather and site conditions improve.”

If you are still experiencing an outage, please call the contact center at 336-373-CITY.