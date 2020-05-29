Greensboro bike shop owner sees boom in customers, repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A recent boom in the bike industry has thousands of people taking their bicycles out of storage and hitting the trails.

“We do one repair and like four repairs come in,” said Merritt White, owner of Recycles Bike Shop.

Since the start of COVID-19, White has had phones ringing off the hook, a stack of work orders and lots of recycled parts.

“Getting people back on bikes in general has been a pretty big, involved task,” White said.

When White opened Recycles Bike Shop in Greensboro 15 years ago, he never thought he’d be working around the clock for three months straight.

“Since March it’s just been go-time,” White said.

He’s seen thousands of new customers. White suspects the influx is because of the COVID-19 crisis. With gyms closed, people are looking for other ways to stay active.

“We’ve had a lot of people tell me that they’re not even going to join the gym when they do open up because of how fun cycling is,” White said. “It feels pretty good to get somebody’s bike that’s just been sitting back on the road again.”

Even a rediscovered love of cycling comes with risks. White has worked on a lot of crash repairs lately so he’s urging new cyclists to take it slow.

“Nobody needs to be in the hospital right now,” White said.