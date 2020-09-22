Greensboro-based Biscuitville Founder Maurice Jennings dies at 86

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maurice N. Jennings, who founded the Greensboro-based brand Biscuitville, has died at the age of 86, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home says Jennings died on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are still in progress.

The first Biscuitville opened in 1975. Since then, the company has expanded to 63 locations.

Before opening Biscuitville, 1966, he first opened a pair of Mountainbrook Fresh Bread and Milk shops in Burlington, Greensboro News & Record reports.

In 1967, he opened Biscuitville’s predecessor, Pizzaville.

It wasn’t until Pizzaville began offering biscuits that he discovered the hunger that customers had for a place to pick up quick, flavorful biscuits.