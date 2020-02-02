Greensboro barbershop robbed at gunpoint; police looking for 2 suspects

Police are looking for two suspects after a Greensboro barbershop was robbed at gunpoint Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are looking for two suspects after a Greensboro barbershop was robbed at gunpoint Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:52 a.m., officers responded to the Razor Line Barbershop on 4311 W. Gate City Blvd. when they were told about a robbery.

Two men robbed the business at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and property, the release says.

They were last seen leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two men with their faces covered. One was wearing a white shirt, and the second suspect was wearing a black shirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.034873 -79.864398