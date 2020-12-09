Greensboro bakery cooks up treats while helping people with severe, persistent mental illnesses

By simply buying cookies or candy this holiday season, you can help people in the community struggling with mental illnesses.
All the proceeds from the treats at A Sweet Success! Bakery in Greensboro fund the nearby Sanctuary House. That’s a nonprofit that assists people with severe and persistent mental illness.
They help people find treatment and programs so they can return to life in their community.
The bakery offers custom cakes, Christmas cookie kits and more.
