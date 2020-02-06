Greensboro bakery competes in Netflix baking competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local bakery got a big boost after an appearance on a Netflix show. The owner of Baked Downtown in Greensboro competed on Netflix's baking competition, "Sugar Rush," late last year just about the same time she opened her first brick and mortar bakery.

Taylor Inman started creating custom cakes out of her home kitchen. Many of her cakes look like works of art.

She posts them on her Instagram page and those stunning cakes caught the attention of producers of the show.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by Baked Downtown to she how Inman used her national TV appearance to build on her bakery's success.