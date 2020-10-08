Greensboro Aquatic Center to host NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships for first time in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Aquatic Center is set to host the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships, according to GAC Manager Susan Braman.

The decision came down from the NCAA on Monday.

The event was initially to be held in Iowa City, Iowa, at the University of Iowa Natatorium. However, the University of Iowa cut its swimming program in August.

This will be the first time that the Greensboro Aquatic Center has hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships. The GAC previously hosted the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships in 2015.

The GAC is set to host the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships from March 17 to 20.

The men’s championship will then take place from March 24 to 27.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center was tapped to host the NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships in 2022 as well.

Braman says the GAC has taken steps to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and make the space more sanitary by adding 16 hand sanitizing stations inside and outside the facility and replacing carpet with epoxy flooring. They have also added an air purification system throughout the facility.