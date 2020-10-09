Greensboro approves creation of committee to focus on disparities for African American families

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To address decades of disparities for African Americans in Greensboro, the city has approved a committee to address boundaries families face.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, city leaders voted 9-0 in favor of the creation of an African Americans Disparities Committee.

The committee will begin as an ad hoc, and will transition to a full-time commitment, with the goal of becoming a commission.

“We want to see change on a legislative level,” said Ray Trapp, one of the citizens who is a part of the ad hoc/committee.

It will focus on five key areas of racial disparities that have existed since Greensboro’s inception:

Economic Opportunity

Education & Workforce Development

Law Enforcement, Justice and Accountability

Housing & Health Disparities

Community Engagement

To see the full outlined committee plan, click here.

Trapp said that most of the disparities are seen in the eastern, southeastern, and southwestern parts of the city, with much of the money being spent in other parts of the city.

“When we look at the numbers and we address the disposable income that people use, Greensboro has the money, money’s there. They just must travel to west Greensboro to spend it. So, what this committee will do will look at that and say, why is that?” he said.

The committee will be made up of Black community members who have not yet had a chance to have a voice in local government.

Creator of the committee, Crystal Black, detailed the committee as a table where Black families can come together, outline disparities seen in their community, come up with possible solutions, and present them to leaders of the community who can make those changes work using data.

“We’re not just looking at lower-income African Americans, we’re looking at African Americans as a whole,” Black said.

She looked toward the committee to enact greater chance following the summer protests seen across the Triad and the country.

The committee will be a way to address long-term problems with long-term solutions.

“This summer we were looking for quick solutions, and we wanted to get something was really sustainable, where we could continue this conversation and really think about it,” Black said.

The committee hopes to begin to have full community engagement at the beginning of 2021