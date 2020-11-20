Greensboro Amazon delivery driver charged with attempted breaking and entering

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro Amazon driver was charged with attempted breaking and entering on Friday, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Wake County Sheriff’s Deputies say a woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she attempted to break-in an unoccupied home.

Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Old Mill Farm Drive in Wendell after a home alarm alerted Wake County 911 communicators.

The first deputy on scene found an Amazon delivery van in the driveway and a woman in an Amazon uniform.

When questioned why she was at the home, the woman told the deputy she was looking to possibly purchase the home in the future.

While investigating signs of a break-in, deputies found a back door with shattered glass and a cinder block nearby.

After further discussion, the woman admitted to the attempted break-in.

Deputies charged 21-year-old Mikya Graves-Haith, of Greensboro, with one count of attempted breaking and entering.

Investigators say that Haith was in the area after delivering a package to a nearby home.

Amazon supervisors were called to the scene to retrieve the van. All the remaining packages in the van were scanned to confirm that they were indeed undelivered packages and not stolen.

Haith was booked in the Wake County Detention Center.

No bond information was provided.