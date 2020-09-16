Greensboro activist to run for mayor in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A protester could be the next mayor of Greensboro.

After several meetings with police officers on ways to strengthen the community, Jermaine Wright has decided to run for mayor in 2021.

We first met Wright in June after his Facebook live went viral during a peaceful protest.

“I go around the neighborhoods. I see what we don’t have and what we could have,” Wright said.

Less crime, more resources and stronger communities: goals Wright wants to tackle for people in Greensboro.

“I see young children that have less opportunity because of the backgrounds of where they come from,” Wright said.

Wright was one of those kids–growing up in a low-income neighborhood and watching those around him struggle to survive.

“As I got older and realized there’s more to life that I can do, I started pushing a little harder. Then I started pushing those around me a little harder and challenging them. That’s what we have to do for each other. We have to push each other and challenge each other to have more,” Wright explained.

He’s finishing up an economic degree at NC A&T State University and vows to put those skills to work.

“I want to put together a plan to teach skills and trades to the urban communities. To teach them financial literacy. Financial freedom,” Wright said.

He spent the summer knocking on doors and talking with people who live in lower-income neighborhoods.

“How do we help the community? Let’s give them all something in this community that we can build on,” Wright stated.

He’s not a traditional candidate and won’t be disappointed if he loses. The goal is to put his ideas in motion and unify Greensboro.

“There’s so many things we can do if we come together. We can march up and down the streets screaming all day. But in order to make real change, we need to occupy these seats when they become available,” Wright concluded.

A Greensboro police coordinator says there are no official projects in place yet, but officers do plan to partner with Wright.

He will run against Tony Wilkins for mayor in 2021.