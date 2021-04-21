‘God is good, man’: Greensboro activist reacts to news of Derek Chauvin’s conviction

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The death of George Floyd sparked a national protest of people wanting justice and a chance to be heard.

Tuesday, a judge and jury gave the final verdict of being guilty to Derek Chauvin, the former officer that killed George Floyd.

Greensboro community activist Anthony Morgan allowed FOX8 to watch the verdict with him in the comfort of his own home.

“God is good, man,” he said. “All my good people, y’all keep working. Black, white, all the people that stood for this, it wasn’t just Black people, it was everybody. It was everybody. It wasn’t just Black people. It was everybody. From different ethnicities, from different backgrounds, from different cultures.”

According to Morgan, this verdict has been a long time coming. Morgan added that Chauvin’s trial should be made an example of how people of all backgrounds should pay the price for taking someone else’s life.

Morgan also said the guilty verdict is a step in the right direction, and, still, more people need to be held accountable for other lives taken.

Wednesday at 5 p.m., supporters and friends will gather in front of the International Civil Rights Museum to praise and rejoice following the trail.