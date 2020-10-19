Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies through December 15

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or cash donations to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines until Dec. 15. The offer does not apply to handicapped parking violation fines.

The City will donate all supplies to the warehouse, which allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

Supplies or cash donations must be equal to or greater to the fine amount. Supplies and receipts to verify the cost must be brought to the Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. To give cash, donate via the GEA website. Your citation number must be included on the GEA donation form to ensure your fine will be canceled. The Parking Office cannot accept cash donations directly.

“This was a very successful program in 2019. Even though our school year looks a little different this year, it’s still just as important to us to participate and help make a difference for our Guilford County teachers,” said Greensboro City Manager David Parrish. “Now more than ever our community needs to pull together and support each other as best we can. We are thrilled to partner with the Guilford Education Alliance again.”

Suggested donations include:

· Glue Sticks

· Crayons

· No. 2 Pencils

· Spiral/Composition Notebooks

· Dry Erase Markers

· Pencil Top Erasers

· Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

· 3-Ring Binders

· Tissues

· Antibacterial Wipes

· 2-Pocket Folders

· Flash Drives

· Color Copy Paper

· Construction Paper

· Scissors