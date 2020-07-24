Greater need and fewer volunteers: local Meals on Wheels programs continue to serve through COVID-19 pandemic

For some seniors in the Triad, it’s a bright spot in the week.

Staff with Senior Services of Forsyth County continue deliveries under the Meals on Wheels program, but they’ve had to make adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to have many more people on our waiting list than we would like,” said Joel McIver, the organization’svice president for community engagement.

FOX8 rode with staff members as they delivered frozen meals to a handful of seniors in Winston-Salem.

McIver explained that since the pandemic, volunteers have been asked to stay home to reduce interaction, and staff have been asked to deliver meals weekly instead of daily.

“I’d rather them come everyday. I like a shiny smiley face, and they all have it,” said Patsy Gordon as she received her weekly meals. “When you’re old, and you can’t get around, you don’t see people like you used to.”

Volunteers call program participants to check in even if they’ve never met.

“I’d love to meet her in person one day, but she always checks on me, and she’s very fun, and I live for fun people,” said program participant Mare Daniel.

“It’s nice to get a phone call every week. Someone else cares about us. They really care,” said Gregory Cutler.

Staff members say in the past few months, they’ve received between 30-40 requests for Meals on Wheels services all from people worried about contracting coronavirus.

Senior Services has been able to provide assistance with the help of local churches and federal funding under the Families First Act.

Staff members hope to begin serving hot meals again in early fall, but the organization says many volunteers are older, and some will not be able to continue deliveries to keep themselves healthy.

They’re hoping other volunteers will step in to help.

Senior Services is still holding its Christmas in July donation drive through the end of the month.

McIver said they’ve been pleased with community support, but staff still need donations like paper towels and shelf-stable foods to help keep seniors fed.

“The needs of older adults, they don’t diminish because of social distancing,” McIver said.